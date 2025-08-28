Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, 61-year-old actress has entered Bigg Boss 19 as the season’s first captain, bringing with her not just experience in the film and television industry but also a life story full of dramatic turns. Welcomed by host Salman Khan, with whom she shared screen space in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna and Zeishan Quadri Clash Over Food Shortage; Netizens React, Compare TV Actor With ‘Bigg Boss 13’ Winner Sidharth Shukla (Watch Video)

Kunickaa Sadanand Named First Captain of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Coverage (@tellycoverage)

Kunickaa Sadanand Journey

Kunickaa Sadanand, a TV actress, advocate, producer and social activist. She is known for her various characters in many Indian films as a villain and in comic roles. Kunickaa acting career began in Delhi with television roles, before she made her way to Bollywood with a breakthrough in the hit TV serial Swabhimaan. Known for playing bold and often negative characters, she later left her mark in popular films like Beta, Gumraah and Khiladi. But it was her role as Shanti in Hum Saath-Saath Hain that made her a household name.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s First Marriage

Behind the glamour, Kunickaa’s personal life saw its share of challenges. At just 18, she married a man 13 years her senior and soon became a mother. However, her marriage faced issues early on and she walked out with her son, filing for divorce. An eight-year-long custody battle followed, but in the end, she gave up the fight when her son, then 14, requested her to let go for his peace of mind. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik Reveals He Had a Crush on Shraddha Kapoor in School, Music Composer Praises Actress, Says ‘Insaan Bhi Itni Sweetheart’ (Watch Video)

Kunickaa Sadanand’s Second Marriage

Kunickaa found love again with Sunil Sikand, son of legendary actor Pran. At 35, she married again this time to a man based in the United States. The couple had a son, but Kunickaa, missing her work and independence, eventually returned to India. The marriage ended in divorce in 2006.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s Controversial Affair With Kumar Sanu

In the 1990s, Kunickaa also made headlines for her alleged affair with popular playback singer Kumar Sanu. At the time, Sanu was already married but facing troubles in his relationship. Kunickaa stood by him, often accompanying him on tours and taking care of his personal responsibilities. Their bond lasted for nearly five years, during which Kunickaa played a pivotal role in encouraging Sanu to focus on his fitness and style during the peak of his career. However, tensions arose when Sanu’s then-wife, Rita, objected to delayed child support payments and even reportedly attacked Kunickaa’s car with a hockey stick. The relationship soon ended. 'Bigg Boss 19': Massive Showdown Between Abhishek, Nehal Chudasama Over 'Chicken' (Watch Video)

Kunickaa Sadanand: From Screen to ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestant

Today, Kunickaa is not only known as an actress but also as a lawyer, balancing her professional and personal life with resilience. Her journey into Bigg Boss 19 marks a new beginning, one where her strength, life experience and candidness may well become her greatest strengths inside the house.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).