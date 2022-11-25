Chotti Sarrdaarni actor Vikram Wadhwa is all set to enter the longest-running daily show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and will be seen playing a cop in it. In the coming episodes, Dr Abhimanyu (played by Harshad Chopda) will be shown being arrested by Vikram's on-screen character. The actor has been part of TV shows such as Hero - Gayab Mode On, Imlie, Crime Alert and others. He expresses his excitement about playing a cop. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Akshara and Abhimanyu Consummate – Reports.

He adds: "I personally think now that I am a cop in real life. I have played this particular character in so many shows. All I can say is I am living my childhood dream." Meanwhile, in the coming days, there are a lot of twists in the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Wins Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Trophy.

Akshara (Pranali Rathod) plans a baby and this brings happiness to the entire family however things are not that easy for her and how she deals with it is yet to be watched. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2022 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).