Mumbai, February 19: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to social media to inform his fans that he has sustained a finger injury. The actor shared a photo of his finger with a deep cut, captioning it, “This one cut deep.” Earlier, on February 10, Dhawan showcased a “few of the many bruises” he sustained. Varun posted a close-up of his arm and biceps, which were slightly scratched and bruised. “Few of the many bruises this week. War isn't easy,” he wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, the actor had yesterday posted an adorable behind-the-scenes photo with actor Sunny Deol from the set of "Border 2." The shooting for the highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 war drama is currently underway in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi. In the photo, the duo was seen sitting on a military tanker, striking a pose for the shot. Varun wore a white vest paired with a blue shirt, brown pants, black sports shoes, and sunglasses. Sunny sported a blue shirt and green cargo pants for the picture. ‘Border 2’: Varun Dhawan Drops BTS Photo with Sunny Deol from Set (See Pic).

In the caption, the 'Bawaal' actor wrote, “Sunny days. Hameraa saab ji (Our sir). #border2 #indianarmy Jan 2026.” Meanwhile, Varun’s action-drama "Baby John," which was released in theatres on December 25, 2024, will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from today, February 19. Sharing his excitement about the film reaching a global audience, the actor shared, “Baby John marks a significant milestone in my career, challenging me to step beyond my comfort zone—not only in terms of the physical demands of the role but also as an actor.” ‘Creep’: Netizens Blast Varun Dhawan for Kissing Nargis Fakhri Even After Director Says ‘Cut’ in Resurfaced Viral Video – WATCH.

Varun Dhawan Shows Off Deep Cut on His Finger

Photo Credits: Instagram

Varun added, “Aspiring to lead a full-fledged actioner and collaborate with a genius like Atlee, I drew inspiration from the legendary action icons of Indian cinema. Working alongside Kalees, Keerthy, Wamiqa, Jackie Sir, and an incredibly dedicated and talented team made this journey thoroughly enriching. I am thrilled that Baby John will be reaching a global audience when it streams on Prime Video, with whom I share a longstanding and extremely rewarding relationship.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).