A video featuring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), sparking outrage among internet users. In the clip, Varun and Nargis Fakhri can be seen rehearsing an intimate scene for a song. Despite the director calling it 'cut' (stop), Varun continues to kiss Nargis. The footage shows Varun in an unbuttoned shirt, holding Nargis in yellow attire close, and attempting to kiss her lips, slowly moving downwards. The said NSFW video has taken the internet by storm. For the unversed, Varun and Nargis have worked together in Main Tera Hero (2014) and Dishoom (2016). Check out netizens' reactions to the intimate clip below. ‘Baby John’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Varun Dhawan Faces One of His Lowest First-Week Earnings – See His Bottom Five Performers.

Varun Dhawan Tagged 'Creeep' Over Video Featuring Nargis Fakhri

This Creep #VarunDhawan always crosses boundaries with Actresses. Director said CUT and he is still going on🥴 eww pic.twitter.com/uHR8n4YuGV — Asad (@KattarAaryan) January 12, 2025

'Tharak'

'Touchy'

Varun was called out many times for his touchy feely creepy behavior. — Redditbollywood (@redditbollywood) January 12, 2025

'Disgusting'

Disgusting behavior , and they won’t call him out due too fear of his powerful backers , he has taken advantage of his position, she can’t back out of the film and cast and crew won’t do anything, producer won’t do anything , he wasn’t raised well it seems @Varun_dvn — aman kumar (@KhalilH75952781) January 12, 2025

