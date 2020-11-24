Vishwa Mohan Badola aka VM Badola died on Monday. The veteran actor is TV actors Varun Badola and Alka Kaushal's father. VM Badola, in a career spanning over five decades, has worked in many prominent plays and films, which include Jodhaa Akbar and Munna Bhai MBBS. He had acted in over 400 plays for All India Radio. He was an avid traveller having explored the world twice. He, also, was an incredible singer. And last, but not the least, he was also a popular journalist. May his soul rest in peace. Ashiesh Roy Dies At 55: Manoj Bajpayee, Ashoke Pandit, Jayati Bhatia And Others Offer Condolences.

The news about VM Badola's demise was first confirmed by his daughter-in-law Rajeshwari Sachdev. On Tuesday, Varun, grief-stricken Varun wrote a moving obituary for his father on his social media page. "Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms," Varun wrote. Leena Acharya, Meri Hanikarak Biwi Actress, Dies Of Kidney Failure.

Read Varun's Note For His Late Father Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Badola (@badolavarun)

VM Mohan dedicated his life to art. He had a charming personality, which made everyone his fan right off the bat. His contribution to the theatre is unparalleled.

VM Badola was last seen on screen in the mystery thriller, Missing, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu. As his son said, his legacy will live on forever.

