Ahaan Panday probably had one of the best acting debuts in Indian film industry history with Saiyaara. The romantic musical, which also marked Big Girls Don’t Cry actress Aneet Padda’s big-screen debut, became a smashing hit at the box office and has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India alone. The movie, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), was directed by Mohit Suri. Despite having almost no pre-release promotional activities, the film managed to draw audiences in large numbers primarily due to viral theatre reaction videos that sparked widespread curiosity among cinephiles. ‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Craze: Fans ‘Cry’, ‘Scream’, and ‘Faint’ in Theatres While Watching Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Movie – Genuine Emotional Displays or Viral PR Stunts? (Watch Videos).

Several videos of moviegoers cheering abnormally, crying, fainting, and even watching Saiyaara in theatres with an IV drip went viral across social media platforms during the initial days after its release. Clips of people crying inconsolably while watching the Mohit Suri directorial raised eyebrows over the authenticity of the reactions, with many hinting at a PR stunt. Now, actor Varun Badola, who played Ahaan Panday's father in the film, has taken a dig at the makers' PR tactics.

‘Saiyaara’ Theatre Craze – Genuine or PR Stunt?

Director Mohit Suri and producer Akshaye Widhwani, when questioned about the wild theatre reactions to their film, said that the responses were organic and not at all planned by them. However, Varun Badola had something different to say about the discussion. In a recent interview with SCREEN, the actor said, "When we were working on the film, we hadnt thought it would get so big. But on the third day of the release, when the film blew up at the box office, we realised it had gone big. I still havent watched Saiyaara."

‘Saiyaara’ BO Update

Promotion Team Went Overboard, Reveals Varun Badola

Talking about the viral theatre reactions, Varun Badola didn't hold back and said, "By the third or the fourth day, the film was being talked about. I saw the euphoria on Instagram, Log jo chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai (people breaking their bangles and beating themselves)." I think the promotions team went a little overboard there, where people are going to see the film putting IV drips. Those people must have been told to give content in some way. Thank God, people didn't get their legs broken and went crawling to see the film." ‘Promise To Work Twice As Hard’: Ahaan Panday Thanks Fans in Emotional Note for ’Saiyaara’ Love; Dedicates Performance to Late Grandmother (View Post).

About ‘Saiyaara’

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara was released in the theatres on July 18, 2025. The movie follows Krish Kapoor, an aspiring musician played by Ahaan Panday, who falls in love with Vaani Batra, a songwriter healing from a recent heartbreak. Just as she's beginning to hope for a future with him, her Alzheimer’s diagnosis puts their relationship to the ultimate test.

