Ashiesh Roy, known for his works in television industry, died in the wee hours on November 24. He was suffering from kidney ailments and passed away today at his residence. Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, Amit Behl, confirmed the news of his demise. Colleagues and friends from the industry have expressed their heartfelt condolences. Manoj Bajpayee, Ashoke Pandit, Jayati Bhatia and many others have expressed their grief over the actor’s demise. Ashiesh Roy, Sasural Simar Ka Actor, Dies Due to Kidney Failure.

Ashoke Pandit shared a post that read, “Sad to know about the demise of my dear friend @ashieshroy ever smiling, ever happy. He was a brilliant actor on stage, tv and films & a great human being. Will miss you my friend.” Jayati Bhatia shared a picture on Instagram, which is a BTS photo from their show and wrote, “I will remember you for your immense love for me...for calling me #Ma...For ur friends..u ll always be #Bond For me my #Surendrabeta...always..I bid u farewell with a kiss on ur forehead #AshieshRoy…#Mataji.” Take a look at the posts shared by industry members on the demise of Ashiesh Roy. Ashiesh Roy Wants To Get Discharged Due To Lack Of Money, Says 'I Can’t Continue Staying Here Even If I Were to Die Tomorrow'.

Manoj Bajpayee

Gone too soon Bond #AshishRoy !! Rest in peace my friend 🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 24, 2020

Ashoke Pandit

Sad to know about the demise of my dear friend @ashieshroy ever smiling, ever happy . He was a brilliant actor on stage , tv and films & a great human being. Will miss you my friend . ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/P3KbSF5mOR — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2020

Jayati Bhatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayati Bhatia (@jayatibhatia)

Ssumier Pasricha

RIP Chachu aka Ashiesh Roy what an amazing actor and a human being .... pic.twitter.com/mPZrWMhNbZ — Ssumier (@Ssumier) November 24, 2020

Ravi Rai

Sad, we lost Ashiesh Roy, a brilliant actor. Worked together for such a long time on shows. Bichade sabhi baari baari — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) November 24, 2020

Some of the notable works of Ashiesh Roy include Sasural Simar Ka, Banegi Apni Baat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and many others. As per a report in TOI, the actor’s sister, who resides in Kolkata, would be arriving in the city and his last rites is expected to take place by late evening. RIP Ashiesh Roy!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).