Ahaan Panday, who made a powerful debut opposite Aneet Padda in Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, is winning hearts not just on-screen but off-screen too. The film, which is inching toward the INR 300 crore mark at the domestic box office, has struck an emotional chord with audiences. Among the many fans celebrating the success, one went the extra mile to recreate Ahaan's popular bike entry scene from the film, cigarette in hand, pulling up outside the media house and posted the video online.

Ahaan Panday’s Fan Recreate Popular Scene Form ‘Saiyaara’ – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adarsh Paswan (@adarshpaswan_up)

Ahaan Panday Fan’s Sweet Viral Tribute

The fan's tribute continued beyond that point. They celebrated the viral video hitting 10,000 views by cutting a cake with friends and feeding a slice to Ahaan's photo on the wall, a gesture full of admiration. The video was captioned with a heartfelt message blending emotion and excitement, asking the actor for just one comment: "Ahaan Panday sir, 1 comment please."

Fan’s Heartfelt Request: ‘Ahaan Panday Sir, 1 Comment Please’ - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adarsh Paswan (@adarshpaswan_up)

Much to the fan's delight, Ahaan noticed and responded warmly. "Your love, your support means everything to me, bohot bohot shukriya," he wrote. The fan, overwhelmed by the reply, said, "Thanks so much, sir, love you! I am a big fan."

Ahaan Panday Reacts to a Fan Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @adarshpaswan_up)

Film ‘Saiyaara’ Breaks Records

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara The film opened strong with INR 21.5 crore on Day 1 and has earned over INR 371 crore worldwide in just 10 days, making it one of 2025 Bollywood's biggest blockbusters. Follows the story of a struggling musician (played by Ahaan Panday) who dreams of fame and success. He meets a young, ambitious journalist played by Aneet Padda, and the two quickly connect over their love for music. She eventually becomes his lyricist, and as they spend more time together, their professional bond slowly turns into love. But just when everything seems perfect, life throws them a heartbreaking twist that puts their relationship to the test. The film also features Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Alam Khan in supporting roles.

