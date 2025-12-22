Global star Priyanka Chopra joined her husband Nick Jonas and the Jonas brothers for their oh so famous pre-show ritual. Nick posted a fun video on his Instagram, where he, PeeCee, and brother Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, were seen grooving on the old Bollywood banger, Aap Jaisa Koi from the 1980 release Qurbani featuring Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, and Zeenat Aman. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas Flew Her Above the Clouds to Break Karva Chauth Fast.

Nick Jonas Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

The four of them can be seen having a blast as they enjoy the peppy lyrics of the hit number in the clip captioned "Tonight’s pre-show hype song (sic)". Recently, Nick has been expressing his love for Bollywood numbers with these pre-show hype songs. Prior to this, Nick posted a clip of himself and his team members on social media tapping a foot on the Shararat song from Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar.

Nick Jonas Turns Bollywood Tracks Into Pre-Show Hype Songs

He disclosed that he has turned the peppy number into his new pre-show hype song. The video uploaded by him on his IG showed Nick and his buddies dancing on the track with full energy. "New pre-show hype song unlocked (sic)," Nick captioned the post. Enjoying the powerful voices by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas Shararat has some energetic music scored by Shashwat Sachdev. Before that, the American singer and actor chose Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's Aavan Jaavan song from War 2 as his pre-show hype track. He shared another fun clip of himself dancing to the peppy Bollywood number. "My hype up song before every show on the tour," the text overlay on the clip read. Nick Jonas Grooves to Bollywood Track ‘Shararat’ From Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’, Turns It Into His New Pre-Show Hype Ritual After ‘War 2’s ’Aavan Jaavan’ (Watch Video)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Love Story

Nick and PeeCee met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where the singer and actor reportedly expressed his feelings for the Desi Girl. Nick finally proposed to Priyanka on her birthday in July 2018, in London, and the couple tied the knot as per both Hindu and Christian traditions on December 1, 2018.

