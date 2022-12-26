The year 2022 has been quite a roller coaster for Bollywood. Be it the highs and lows at box-office to some unexpected surprises, the year was quite a mixed bag. Talking in specific about the personal lives of our celebs, we saw many stars getting hitched, while there were also a few who experienced parenthood for the first time. From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, numerous couples welcomed their first born(s) and also gave them the cutest name ever. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: From Brahmastra's Astraverse to Lokesh Cinematic Universe, 10 Indian Cinematic Universes We Were Introduced to This Year!

Having said that, here today we take a look at all the new baby names that we witnessed in 2022, which are unique in their own way. Let’s get started. Year Ender 2022: From Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara to Hansika Motwani – Just Wow to Kinda Okay, Check Celebrity Bridal Trousseau of This Year!

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy in January 2022. A few days later, it was out that the duo named their daughter Malti Marie. While 'Malti' means a small fragrant flower or moonlight. Marie is derived from the Latin word 'Maris' which means star of the sea. It’s also the French version of Mary, mother of Jesus.

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with their first child, a boy on August 20. The couple who tied the knot in 2018, had announced pregnancy in March. It was later on the occasion of the baby’s first month anniversary, the duo named their child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and also shared the beautiful meaning of it. Check it out.

Raha Kapoor

It was on November 6, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm and got blessed with a little girl. Days later, in a heartfelt Instagram post the actress revealed that they’ve named their daughter Raha Kapoor. In her post, she also mentioned the meaning of the name in Bangla, Sanskrit and other languages. Celebrity Weddings 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Couples Who Are Expected to Get Hitched Soon!

Devi Basu Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl on November 12. Announcing her name, Devi Basu Singh Grover, the couple had posted a joint note that read, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan (sic)."

Uyir and Ulagam

It was in October, when Tamil actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan surprised fans by announcing that they have welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. Along with a cute family picture, the couple in their post also revealed that they’ve named their kids as Uyir (life/soul) and Ulagam (world).

Laksh aka Gola

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy on April 3. Days later, it was revealed that Bharti named her son Laksh. The couple fondly call their baby, Gola. Aww!

Liana Choudhary

Last but not the least, we have TV stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee who welcomed their first daughter on April 3 and were over the moon. The couple named her Liana Choudhary. To note, the two also welcomed second baby girl in November, who arrived sooner than due.

That's it, guys! Tell us which celebrity baby name is your fave? Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such scoops!

