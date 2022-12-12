The year 2022 saw many celebrities exchanging vows and getting married. Right from Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, we witnessed a lineup of stars getting hitched. Now as we move towards 2023, brace yourself as the season of wedding is not over yet. With many cute couples painting the town red with their PDA and romances, we are expecting many grand weddings on the way. While fans are eagerly waiting to hear an official announcement of shaadi from this fave celeb couple, we here list some names of star couples who might tie the knot in 2023. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Teases Sidharth Malhotra About His Rumoured Wedding with Girlfriend Kiara Advani (Watch Video).

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

First things first, let’s talk about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are the most talked about couple in the tinsel town. Talking about their wedding, it's speculated that the lovebirds might get married in April 2023 in Chandigarh. FYI, they have been dating each other since quite some time now. Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra Blushes on Being Quizzed About His Rumoured Wedding With Kiara Advani (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

One of the most genuine couple in Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora might take their relationship to next level by getting hitched in 2023. Recently, Malla on her reality show, Moving In With Malaika had also confessed that she does discuss about marriage plans with her partner. Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

According to a report in TOI, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will be tying the knot in 2023. They made their relationship official in 2021 and are ready to begin the next chapter of their life together soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been seeing each other since 2019. The two often engage in fun and cosy banter on social media, making fans go aww! Now, as per reports, the cricketer and actress are sure to get hitched in 2023 at Suniel Shetty's bungalow jahaan in an intimate ceremony. The wedding date is yet to be announced. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to Get Married at Suniel Shetty's Abode in Khandala - Reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

It all started with just being friends on Bigg Boss 15, and now Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are inseparable and the most loved couple in biz. Reportedly, the two might get hitched in mid-2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

While it’s way too early to speculate, but Bigg Boss OTT winner, Divya Agarwal might get hitched with fiancé businessman Apurva Padgaonkar in 2023. The two got engaged on December 4, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

That’s it, guys! These are top six celebrity couples who might surprise or announce their wedding in 2023. So, which duo from the above list is your fave? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such scoops!

