The year 2022 saw the rise of Bollywood once again after the COVID mess. Right from big movie releases to celebrities making it official, 2022 was indeed a great year for biz. Having said that, in 2022 we also saw many stars taking the plunge and getting married. With this, fans witnessed many celebrity brides in their customised wedding trousseau. Red, ivory, pastel pink and many more shades, starry brides made sure they look their best on the D-day. But did all the actresses picked the perfect outfit for their wedding? The answer to this is Yes as well as No. While some brides managed to wow, some were blah. Celebrity Weddings 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Couples Who Are Expected to Get Hitched Soon!

Coming to the point, here’s a list of bridal outfits worn by actresses in 2022 ranked, according to us. Let’s get started. Year Ender 2022: From Priyanka Chopra–Nick Jonas to Nayanthara–Vignesh Shivan, Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogates!

Alia Bhatt

First on our list is the super talented, Alia Bhatt who got hitched to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. Frankly, we didn’t expect the actress to go subtle with her wedding outfit, but she did it and nailed it in an ivory Sabyasachi saree. The best part about her outfit was that it was not the typical red. Honestly, we loved her ivory-and-gold organza six-yard with matching jewellery as it illuminated her. Is Alia Bhatt’s Sabyasachi Wedding Outfit Inspired by Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor’s Previous Style Outings? (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Nayanthara

Up next, we have the South star, Nayanthara who looked nothing less than a queen in vermilion red saree by Monica and Karishma for her D-day. From tip to toe, she spelled elegant in tone-on-tone embroidered six-yard. That’s not it, as further her contrasting emerald jewellery accentuated her overall getup. Also, not to miss, her sleek textured bun hairdo. Perfect!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s wedding broke many stereotypes, and the bridal outfit was one of them. The lady ditched the regular lehenga-choli or saree and went for a contemporary look. Shibani opted for a blood red strapless gown that featured a skirt with mermaid flare along with a scalloped dupatta that she wore as a veil. Her outfit was from the house of JADE by Monica and Karishma. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Couple’s First Snap From Their D-Day Out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekarakhtar)

Mouni Roy

On the fourth spot, we have Mouni Roy as the Bengali bride who went quite the typical route when we talk about her wedding trousseau. While she looked gorgeous in her signature red Sabyasachi lehenga-choli with voluminous skirt and matching dupatta, the wow factor was missing. Well, maybe a personalised message on the outfit or dupatta in Bengali would have done wonders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Karishma Tanna

Bride Karishma Tanna really disappointed us with her pink wedding attire from the label Falguni Shane Peacock. Drenched with sequin and various other embellishments, KT’s choice of colour palette made her look pale. There’s nothing wrong in choosing a pastel pink hue, but if definitely didn’t work for the leggy lass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna)

Hansika Motwani

Last and the least fave bride fashion-wise according to us is Hansika Motwani. The reason her bridal outfit is our least fave is because she literally went overboard with her design. Right from the motifs, zari work to brocade fragments, there was too much happening. Also, this is the reason why her jewellery didn’t shine, as it got overshadowed by the overly done wedding outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimple & Harpreet Narula (@rimpleandharpreet)

That’s, it guys! These are our yay to nay six bridal outfits worn by some of the stunning actresses on their D-day in 2022. What do you think? Tell your opinion in the comment section below. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such stylish scoops!

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2022 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).