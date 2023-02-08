With Hogwarts Legacy releasing this Friday, reviews for the game are already out, and it looks like the game has definitely delivered on the experience of the Wizarding World. With many calling it a great "Harry Potter experience," it looks like the game lives up to the long wait. Praising the exploration and the open world of the game, many are impressed by just how much Hogwarts Legacy packs. Here are some of the reviews for the game. Hogwarts Legacy Introduces First Trans Character Despite JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Views and Fans Still Slam the Game for 'Sirona Ryan' - Here's Why.

Watch the Trailer for Hogwarts Legacy:

IGN: In nearly every way, Hogwarts Legacy is the Harry Potter RPG I’ve always wanted to play. Its open-world adventure captures all the excitement and wonder of the Wizarding World with its memorable new characters, challenging and nuanced combat, and a wonderfully executed Hogwarts student fantasy that kept me glued to my controller for dozens of hours. It’s certainly weighed down by technical issues, a lackluster main story, and some poor enemy variety, but even those couldn’t come close to breaking its enchanting spell over me.

GameRadar: Hogwarts Legacy is a solid first attempt. If Avalanche can be accused of anything, it's that the studio has tried to do too much all at once. Something was always going to give – between the massive open world, the messy RPG economy, exciting action combat, and adventure story that wants to cast you as a hero with homework due on Monday. But you can see a world in which a sequel sands down some of the rougher edges, and settles into a finer balance between the demands of an interactive experience and the lore of the wizarding world.

The Guardian: Given how merciless modern pop culture is in its exploitation of childhood nostalgia, it’s remarkable there’s been no credible attempt at a big-budget Harry Potter video game before now. Hogwarts Legacy has so much to work with: it is the product of millions of childhood dreams. Donning the Sorting Hat and setting foot inside the Gryffindor common room, manipulating the world effortlessly with a wand and fighting dark wizards are all fantasies that it can easily fulfil.

Evening Standard: My point is, this is a beast of a game: epic in scope and ambition, and rich with storytelling detail. It sets out to do a whole lot of things, and it mostly succeeds in doing them. For any Potter fan, this is a must; for any gamer willing to overlook its basic lack of difficulty and sink a hundred or so hours into exploring every inch of this world, you’ll be amply rewarded. Sit back and soak in the magic of it all.

