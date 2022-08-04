Guwahati, Aug 4: The Assam government has requested all state governments to include a chapter in the academic curriculum on Bir Lachit Barphukan, the 17th century war hero from Assam.

Officials on Thursday said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written letters to his counterparts of other states, requesting them to include a chapter on Lachit Barphukan in the syllabus of the schools and colleges. Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Government Extends Financial Support to COVID-19 Orphans

The letter is among the government of Assam's series of initiatives related to the year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of the 17th-century great Ahom army general.

The Chief Minister in his letter mentioned that the saga of the valour of Lachit Barphukan should spread far and wide, instilling in every Indian a sense of pride over the exploits of this great Ahom general.

"It is worth mentioning that in the battle of Saraighat in 1671, Lachit Borphukan led his army from the front to a resounding victory, despite being terribly ill. His unflagging valour and determination ensured the culture, identity and uniqueness of the northeastern region remained intact," Sarma said in his letter.

The Chief Minister, in his letter, stated that despite being a shining example of patriotism and love for one's motherland, Barphukan's accomplishments remain comparatively unknown in the many parts of the country.

Requesting his counterparts for inclusion of Lachit Barphukan's history and valour in curriculum, the Chief Minister added that this would contribute to spread of patriotic ideals among the youths and inspire them to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.

Barphukan was a celebrated General of the Ahom dynasty who defeated Aurangzeb's army in the historic Saraighat battle and that defeat proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the expansionist policies of Mughals in northeast India.

In memory of Barphukan, the state government is setting the Alaboi battle war memorial in Kamrup district and constructing Lachit Barphukan Maidan in Jorhat.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind in February at a function in Guwahati inaugurated the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan.

