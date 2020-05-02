BDC Chairman Abdul Qayoom Bhat Hauled Up for Carrying Fake Movement Pass in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, May 2: The chairman of a Block Development Committee (BDC) was detained on Saturday after he was moving around on a fake movement pass purportedly signed by an executive magistrate in J&K's Baramulla district.

Police sources said Abdul Qayoom Bhat, chairman of BDC Pathan, was stopped while he was moving around carrying a fake movement pass during restrictions.

The BDC chairman carried a forged movement pass purportedly signed by an executive magistrate.

The BDC chairman told reporters that he did not know that he was carrying a forged pass.

All the developmental funds in the national flagship programmes in the blocks are spent under the BDC chairman's direction as he/she is an elected representative at the grassroots level under the Panchayat empowerment policy.