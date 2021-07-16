Patna, July 16: Nine persons have died in Bihar's West Champaran district after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor in the last two days.

The incident happened in some villages in Lauria block of West Champaran district. Besides 9 deaths, several persons are battling for their lives in hospitals. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Friend With Axe After Dispute Over Liquor Bill

The hospital doctors said that some of the victims have lost their eyesight.

According to a villager, they informed the local police about the deaths. The police reached the village and forcibly cremated the deceased, he claimed.

The deceased were identified as Bikau Mian, Latif Shah and Ram Briksha Chaudhery of Deurwa village, Nayeem Hajam of Balui village, Bhagwan Panda of Sitapur village, Suresh Shah of Jogia village, Ratul Mian of Bagahi village and Jhunaah Mian of Gaunahi village.

According to a relative of Suresh Shah, he consumed liquor on Wednesday and went to a nearby market to sell fish. He fell ill in the market and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

After consuming the illegal liquor, some of the victims tried to hide the fact and gave wrong information in the hospitals.

Kundan Kumar, the district magistrate of West Champaran said: "We have received information about the deaths that occurred in some of the villages that fall under Lauria block. We have sent medical teams and reports are awaited."

Lalan Mohan Prasad, the DIG of Champaran range said: "We have received information about the deaths. However, their actual reasons are yet to be ascertained. An investigation is currently underway."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2021 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).