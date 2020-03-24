Coronavirus Outbreak: Three Indians Dead Outside India, One Among Them Committed Suicide in Sweden After Being Diagonsed With COVID-19, Says Report

Coronavirus scanning (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 24: Amid the reports of nine people killed in India due to the contagious coronavirus and 471 infected with it, the Union government on Monday informed that three Indians died outside India. The Government informed that the casualties were reported from Iran, Egypt and Sweden. The Union government said that person from Sweden suicide after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to a reports, published in the WION, the two person from Iran and Egypt were 70-year-old and 52- year-old men. However, the 42-year-old Indian from Sweden committed suicide after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. The Indian government had also stated that a total of 276 cases of Indias infected with the deadly virus have been reported from foreign country, among with 255 are from Iran's central city of Qom. Also, 12 cases of Indians being infected with COVID-19 have arrived form UAE, while five from Italy. Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka has one case each. Coronavirus Infects 471 in India, Claims 9 Lives So Far; 30 States/UTs Put Under Lockdown to Contain COVID-19 Spread.

Following the reports of Indians stuck in Malaysia and UK, the Ministrry of External Affairs is in the process of bringing back 113 Indian citizens stuck in transit at Kuala Lumper Airport. On Sunday, a special Air India flight with 263 Indian evacuees from Italy landed at the IGI Airport in the national capital. All the evacuees will be thermally scanned and then taken to the ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility in Delhi.

With the total toll of coronavirus infected people in India reached 471 till Monday, and confirmed reports of nine people being killed, the Union government has stepped up to combat the infectious COVID-19 virus and imposed a country-wide lockdown. A total of 30 states and union territories were put under lockdown till at least March 31.