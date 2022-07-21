New Delhi, July 21: Twenty-one children and the driver had a narrow escape when their school bus caught fire in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A Fire Department official said they received a call about the fire incident in a bus near the Sai Baba Mandir T point in Sector-7 of Rohini around 2.15 p.m. and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Karnataka: Seven Killed As Goa-Hyderabad Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Kalaburagi District

Watch Video:

A school #bus caught fire in the #Delhi afternoon, a fire department official said. A WagonR car, which was parked just next to the ill-fated bus, also caught fire. pic.twitter.com/YEbxremDJ8 — IANS (@ians_india) July 21, 2022

When the firemen reached the spot they found that the fire was in a school bus (tempo traveller) of the Bal Bharti Public School having 21 children and driver, and three other cars.

"All the children and the driver had safely escaped before the fire engulfed the bus," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

The fire was extinguished by 2.50 p.m., the official said, adding there were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).