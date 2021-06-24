Reliance Jio officially announced its affordable 4G smartphone called JioPhone Next at its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today in India. Along with the JioPhone Next, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries made announcements regarding the company's future ventures. The company has partnered with the American tech giant Google to announce Jio's affordable 4G smartphone. The affordable device will be made available from September 10, 2021 i.e. on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Reliance AGM 2021: JioPhone Next Affordable Smartphone Announced, To Be Available on September 10, 2021.

The handset will be offered with a smart camera with augmented reality filters, voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation and much more.

With @reliancejio, we’re introducing a helpful & affordable smartphone so millions of Indians can access the internet easily 📱 Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/gW4RjaUMJO#JioPhoneNext *T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/ZdZhM3yaHF — Google India (@GoogleIndia) June 24, 2021

JioPhone Next (Photo Credits: Reliance)

Though Ambani did not announce the price of JioPhone Next, reports have claimed that the handset will be priced under Rs 5,000. If the market reports are to be believed, this device will be the first affordable phone.

JioPhone Next (Photo Credits: Reliance)

As per previous reports, JioPhone Next is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and come packed with a 2,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to feature a front camera, decent RAM and internal storage. Moreover, it will run on Google's Android Go operating system.

