Indian Navy is soon going to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Agniveer (MR) for the 01/2022 (Dec 22) batch. The training for the course will commence in December 2022, at INS Chilka, Odisha. As per the reports, for Indian Navy MR 2022, the candidates can apply ONLINE ONLY on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 25 July onwards.

The total vacancies for Agniveer (MR) are 200 (including a maximum of 40 female only). Those who are seeking to apply for Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2022 should be 10th Class passed.

Indian Navy SSR recruitment 2022 are already ongoing. Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Registration Begins for Indian Navy Agniveers at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Here's How to Register

Agniveer Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for this post, candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination from the recognized board. Under Indian Navy MR recruitment, the army offers tentatively 200 vacancies in three domains: Chef (MR), Steward (MR), and Hygienist (MR). As per the Indian Navy Agniveer Age Limit, candidates should be between 17.5 -21 years on the day of enrolment. Upper age relaxation up to 23 years has been given to Agniveer 2022 batch only. Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Around 20% of ‘Agniveers’ in Indian Navy This Year Will Be Women, Says Senior Official

Agniveer Navy Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website of the Indian Army: joinindiannavy.gov.in Register yourself by providing asked details and generate your login credentials Now, login to the website and apply for Agniveer MR recruitment Fill in the application form, upload the scanned documents Submit your application for Take a print out for future references

Recruitment Medical Examination of all selected candidates will be conducted at INS Chilka. Candidates who are found medically fit in Recruitment Medical Examination will be recruited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).