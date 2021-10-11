New Delhi, October 11: All India Bar Examination (XVI) (AIBE XVI) admit cards have been released on Monday. Candidates can download the AIBE XVI admit cards from the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE XVI will be conducted on October 31. Applicants need to login with their credentials to download the admit cards. NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 Released by NCERT At ncert.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The online application process for the exam was started in August and September 2021. Law graduates need to appear for the AIBE for practising law in India. The exam will be conducted at various centres across the country following COVID-19 protocols. West Bengal Judicial Services Final Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Call Letters Online at wbpsc.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of AIBE -- allindiabarexamination.com .

. On the home page, click on the link for downloading AIBE XVI admit card.

A new tab will open.

Enter your login credentials, including the registration number and dates of birth.

Click on “Submit”.

Download the AIBE admit card.

Take its printout for future reference.

Admit card contains details about the examination, reporting time, address of exam centres and other important information. Candidates need to score minimum of 40 percent marks in the AIBE to get a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI). In case of any queries, candidates can contact the exam body at helpline numbers - +91-9804580458, 011-49225022 and 011-49225023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2021 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).