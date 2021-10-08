New Delhi, October 8: The Public Service Commission, West Bengal has released the admit cards for Judicial Service (Final) Examination 2021 on Friday, October 8. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates can visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in to view and download the admit cards for the final round of West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021. UPSC EPFO Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check and Download Result Online at upsc.gov.in.

The admit card will carry important details and instructions regarding the examination such as date, time and venue of test, candidates' roll number, among other information. Aspirants can access their call letter by logging into the official website through their application number or first name and date of birth. Scroll down to know how to download call letter. Alternatively, click here for direct link to download WB Judicial Service (Final) Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download WB Judicial Service (Final) Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the commission at wbpsc.gov.in

On the home page click on the link for 'Download Admit Card (For Written/Screening Test) available under 'Candidate's Corner'

Click on the link that says, 'ADMIT CARD OF WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE (FINAL) EXAMINATION, 2021 [ADVT. NO. 08/2021 ]' on the new page

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials and click on 'Search'

Candidates are advised to download the admit card, take its print out and keep it safe for future references. Aspirants should carefully go through the instructions given in the call letter and follow them. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, or queries, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

