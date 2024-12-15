New Delhi, December 15: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Candidates set to appear for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIX can now download their hall tickets from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The admit card is a crucial document, granting candidates entry to the exam hall and detailing essential information such as the roll number, exam center, and timing. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details on the admit card and immediately report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.

The AIBE 19 examination is scheduled for December 22, 2024. The test will comprise 100 questions across 19 topics, including:

Constitutional Law: 10 questions Indian Penal Code & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions Criminal Procedure Code & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions Family Law, Alternative Dispute Redressal, Taxation, and more.

To download the AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024:

Visit allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the “AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024” link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials and submit. Download and print the admit card for future use.

The AIBE XIX aims to test an advocate’s ability to practice law in India and covers diverse areas of legal knowledge. Candidates are urged to prepare thoroughly and adhere to the instructions provided with the admit card.

