New Delhi, July 8: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday released the M.Sc Nursing 2021 Results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check AIIMS M.Sc Nursing 2021 Result on the official website of the institute –aiimsexams.ac.in. Aspirants can check their results by entering their login credentials. The shortlisted candidates will be called for counselling and seat allocation, which will be conducted online. SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021 Declared by SRM Institute; Candidates Can Check Results on Official Website - srmist.edu.in.

The official notification reads, “Time schedule for choice filling, rules & procedures of online Seat Allocation will be published in due course of time. If the actual number of seats is not filled from the candidates called for the 1st round of Seat Allocation, the other qualified candidates may be called in subsequent rounds of Seat Allocation.” VITEEE Results 2021 Announced, Candidates Can Check Scores Online and Download Result Copy at vit.ac.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of AIIMS - www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link "Result of the AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Course for 2021 session".

The result pdf file will open.

Search the result using the roll number using Ctrl+F.

Download the AIIMS nursing result 2021 and take its printout copy for future use.

The exam was conducted on June 27. According to reports, a total of 883 candidates qualified in the written exam. The M.Sc. Nursing Course Entrance Examination was conducted for admissions into AIIMS in Delhi, Bhopal, Rishikesh, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Raipur and Jodhpur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2021 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).