Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway (WCR) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the various NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to register is till July 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 121 vacant posts in the organisation.

Important Dates

Date of Publication on RRC website: July 06

Opening Date & Time for ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: July 08

Closing Date & Time for ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: July 28

Vacancy Details

Station Master: 08 posts

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 38 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 09 posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 30 posts

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 08 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 28 posts

RRC NTPC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for WCR NTPC posts

Step 1: To apply for WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022, candidates need to visit the website of WCR at www.wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "GDCE Notification No: 01/2022" link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "New Registration" link.

Step 4: Fill in the employee number (11 digits) and date of birth and click "continue."

Step 5: Enter your personal information, e-mail address, and mobile phone number.

Step 6: Log in with the registration number and password you received via e-mail/SMS.

Step 7: Candidates must then upload a scanned copy of their photograph, self-attested certificates proving their date of birth, education/technical qualifications, and caste (SC/ST/OBC).

Step 8: Submit the application and take a printout for future needs.

