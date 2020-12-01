We are in the middle of a pandemic, and it has significantly impacted our lifestyle. A lot of the things which were normal to us, is not the same anymore. People are urged to stay indoors as much as possible. Work from home is applicable at many organisations across the country, and again studies have gone online. Students in our country are struggling a lot. With schools being shut, teachers are unable to cover the syllabi for a lot of classes. Exams are getting postponed. A few states have announced to postpone the class 10 and class 12 board exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic and educational boards have reduced their syllabi as well. CBSE is yet to confirm on the board exam dates. While datasheets for the board examinations are not out yet, students are trying their best to cover the syllabus of the board exams 2021. How to prepare for class 10 and class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic? In this article, we bring you quick tips to follow and prepare for the upcoming examinations.

Students appearing for the board exams 2021 are going to be making history, for being the only batch in recent years, who has mastered the skill of online without a doubt. With limited social contact with their fellow mates, and attending class through videos, students have been struggling a lot. Check out the easy tips to follow to study and prepare for class 10 and class 12 board exams 2021.

Time Management

As we all know, time management is the key to success. The statement is even truer when it comes to the preparation for examinations. Students will get only a few hours to answer the questions, which means they will have to be faster, and the writings should be readable. Try answering questions in a given time and analyse your performance.

Revise, Revise and Repeat

There is no alternative to good revision. Once you are done with certain chapters of the subject, dedicate at least one hour a day to revision to those topics you already covered, before beginning with the new one. While doing so, you will be able to identify if there is any question you missed and eventually will boost your confidence towards performance in the board exams.

Develop a Learning Style

We all are different, and hence our learning style varies too. It is necessary for you to understand what is your suitable learning style to comprehend the subject better. Some adopt faster in visual learnings, while for others, making notes, using flowcharts and diagrams work the best.

Smart Work

Being well-versed with the subject is necessary but not sufficient. A student must know the question paper pattern well before appearing in the exams. Central and state boards keep students updated with the latest paper pattern so that the students are well-versed and fully prepared before the board examinations.

Be Calm, Ask for Help (If Necessary) and Follow Good Diet

It is not an easy time. The pandemic has made the situation even more stressful. Being calm is the utmost importance during this time, but it may not always seem possible. It is common for young aspirants to overthink about their prospects and doubt themselves. In such a case, you can ask for support, talk to the person you feel close to—your teacher, parents or friends. In addition, follow a good diet and take care of sleep to boost your concentration and prepare accordingly for the upcoming exams.

Both class 10 and class 12 board exams are considered critical in a students’ life. With the pandemic changing the usual study approach in a classroom, it is common for students to be worried about the exams. But following a simple plan and guidance can help students to achieve high scores in the upcoming board exams.

