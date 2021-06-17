The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board Examination 2021 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, to assess the marks of the class 12 students the evaluation formula was decided by the CBSE board which evoked a lot of mixed reactions from the experts, as well as from the students. Now, on Thursday, the centre informed the Supreme Court that the CBSE board will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

The Supreme Court has also given its clearance to the placed formula by the CBSE to assess final marks of the class 12 students. In view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams for class 12 were cancelled by CBSE on June 1. According to the PTI reports, a Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari were told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that when the pandemic situation becomes conducive the CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12 examination.

To take care of the grievances of the students, the top court told Venugopal to come up with modalities for dispute resolution mechanism in the CBSE scheme itself. He assured the bench that for redressal of students' concern a committee will be constituted.

CBSE releases policy for 'tabulation of marks for Class 12th board examination' pic.twitter.com/0ak2f87chH — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

Now finally, the CBSE has released the ‘tabulation of marks’ policy and it has divided the marks’ assessment process into two components, theory and practical.

Let’s take a look at how the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 marks can be calculated.

By giving 30% weightage to average scores obtained by the students in Class 10 in their three best performing subjects out of a total of five subjects to access the theory component.

Another 30% weightage would be given to marks of the final exam taken in Class 11 based on the theory component.

Finally, the 40% weightage would be given for marks obtained in one or more mid-term exams, unit tests and pre-board exams in Class 12.

As per The Hindu report, a result committee would be formed in each school comprising two senior-most postgraduate teachers from the same school and two postgraduate teachers from neighbouring schools under the principal. By following the latest policy, the committee has been given the liberty to prepare the result of CBSE Class 12 students. The CBSE board would aid them with all the supports to prepare the result. The CBSE board said that it is going to declare the results by July 31, 2021.

