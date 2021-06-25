Bhubaneswar, June 25: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the class 10 result on Friday, June 25. Students can check their Class 10 board exams results online on the official websites at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in from 6 pm onwards. Students also have the option of checking the scores by using the SMS service. According to reports, the pass percentage for the current year is 97.89 percent. This is about 20 percent high from the previous year’s 78.76 percent.

The Board said that in 5,945 schools, 100 percent of students have passed Class 10 this year. A total of 5,74,125 students had registered for the exam and 5,62,010 were declared pass. The Class 10 exams were cancelled by the board in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The assessment method was earlier announced by the Odisha Board on the basis of which students will be evaluated. As per the notification by the Board, students will be marked on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 exams.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: How to Check Scores Online

Visit the official website of Odisha Board at nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in to check the scores online.

On the website, search for the link that says ‘Class 10 result’, Click on it.

A new window would open where the student needs to enter the login details and hit the submit button.

The student will be directed to a new page where the Odisha Board Class 10 result will open.

You can check your scores and download the result for future reference.

The Odisha board results of Odisha HSC result 2021, Odisha Madhyama Sanskrit Result 2021, Open School result 2021 can be accessed from the official website from 6 pm onwards.

