New Delhi, July 13: The registration schedule for Class 9 students for the academic year 2022-23 has been released by the Bihar School Education Board. According to the board's announcement, the registration can be done between July 11 to July 31 this year. It can be done online on the official website of the Bihar Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB Class 10 & 12 Compartment Result 2021 Declared by Bihar Board On Official Website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The principals and or other competent authorities of the schools affiliated with the Bihar School Education Board can do the online registration for the students on the official website, as per report. They are required to fill the online registration form for the academic year 2022-23. Following the registration the students will be provided a copy of the form for future references. BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Scrutiny Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Scores Online at biharboardonline.com.

Here Is How To Register for BSEB Class 9:

Visit the official website of the BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the home page click on the link for 'Registration/Permission'

A new web page will open

Click on the link for registration for Academic Year 2022-23 and fill the form

The registration link will be open on the official website of the Bihar School Education Board between July 11 to July 31, people are advised to apply for the same within given time period. A copy of the form should be kept for future references. In case of any queries or discrepancies, relevant authorities should be contacted immediately.

