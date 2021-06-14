Patna, June 14: The scrutiny result for Class 12 exams, which were held in February, have been released by the Bihar Board on Monday. Students can visit the official website of the Bihar Board, i.e. biharboardonline.com and check the scores online. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had begun the registration for the scrutiny of Class 12 answer sheets on April 1. Click here for the direct link to the scrutiny results of the Bihar Board.

The security of answer papers allows students, who were not satisfied with their BSEB 12th results, to submit their scrutiny applications at the official site.

Bihar Board 12th Scrutiny Result 2021: Here's How To Check Online

Students have to visit the official website of the BSEB Inter result: biharboardonline.com .

. Now click on the Scrutiny result link for the Class 12 exam.

To check the security results, students will have to provide the application number and registration ID.

Now click on 'Submit' and check the result on the screen.

The BSEB 12th result was announced on March 26, 2021. The pass percentage in 2021 witnessed a dip across all the streams, compared to last year. The pass percentage for Arts, Science and Commerce streams stood at 78.04 percent, reports informed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).