Patna, June 19: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday declared the compartmental result for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2020-21 on its official website. Students can check results online on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Notably, the compartment exams were not conducted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Scrutiny Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Scores Online at biharboardonline.com.

Students were given grace marks to pass the exams. As per the official statement, a total of 97,474 candidates will be promoted in the intermediate compartment result. Meanwhile, 1,21,316 students cleared the matric exams through grace marks. Students can also check results at results.biharboardonline.com. BSEB 10th Result 2020 Declared: Check Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Exam Scores Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Students are required to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the Result Section

Go on the link for Secondary or Senior Secondary Results.

A new page will open.

Students are required to login by entering their credentials and captcha code.

Click on submit.

BSEB Compartmental Result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print-out for future reference.

Bihar Education Min Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told news agency ANI, "Class 10 & Class 12 students who failed in 2 subjects will be given 8 marks as grace. With this, over 2 lakh students will be declared pass. The decision was taken because compartmental exams couldn't be conducted due to COVID."

After the results of compartment exams, a total of e 84.43 percent of class 10 students of Bihar Board have cleared the matric exams. The pass percentage of Class 12 students increased to 85.50 percent after students were given grace marks in compartment exams.

