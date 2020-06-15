BSEM 10th Result 2020 Declared: 65.34% Pass, Check HSLC Class 10 Manipur Board Exam Result Online at bsem.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) has declared the result for class 10 board exam 2020. Students who were eagerly waiting for their results are advised to visit the official websites of the BSEM board; bsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in. But it is to be noted here that the results are out, but scores will be uploaded on the website at 2:00 pm. About 65.34 percent candidates passed the examination this year. In addition, the HSLC marks obtained by the students will also be announced at the same time. Around 38,000 students participated in the board exam 2020 this year. Once released, students will be able to check their marks by submitting their roll number.

How to Check BSEM 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of BSEM i.e. bsem.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘ BSEM 10th Result 2020.’

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials, and your roll number.

Click on the submit option.

Your Manipur BSEM 10th Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Manipur BSEM 10th Board Exam Result 2020 Statistics:

According to reports, a total of 38,664 candidates, 19,824 girls and 19,040 boys, had appeared in the class 10 exam this year. Out of the total number of candidates, a total of 65.34 percent students passed this year’s HSLC board exam. Further details on the BSEM 10th board exam result 2020 statistics are awaited, and will be updated here soon.

BSEM started checking the answer sheets in April, and the evaluation process completed in May, 2020. Now that the class 10 results are out, 12th board exam result 2020 in the state is also expected soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).