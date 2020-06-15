CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15, Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the class 10 and class 12 board exam 2020 by August 15, 2020. As per the latest update, the students can be expected the CBSE board exam result 2020 by the said date, and it shall soon be confirmed once the remaining examinations are held online. Once declared the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam result 2020 will be uploaded on the official website; cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Meanwhile, the board has decided to conduct the pending class 10 and class 12 exams from July 1 to July 15. Students are advised to keep a constant check on the official portal of CBSE to know the latest updates. BSEM 10th Result 2020 Declared: 65.34% Pass, Check HSLC Class 10 Manipur Board Exam Result Online.

The speculation of CBSE result 2020 declaration came in after HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in a press meeting said that the results could be expected by August. “We hope that the results of both 10th and 12th class will be declared by August 15. These include the results of previous exams and the results of examinations in July,” the Minister was quoted saying in IANS report. Earlier, Pokhriyal said that both the class 10 and class 12 CBSE result 2020 would be declared at an interval of just a few days. JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared for Jammu Zone: Class 10 Board Exam Result Released Online at jkobse.ac.in, 70% Pass, Check Result Statistics Here.

How to Check CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Result 2020?

Visit the official websites; cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in .

and . Once declared, the board will activate the link of CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2020.

Students will have to enter their roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID.

Your CBSE board exam result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download and keep a print out of the same for future reference.

CBSE board exam 2020 was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown that was put in place in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. All state and central board examinations were postponed, which further delayed the process of result declaration.

