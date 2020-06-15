Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15, Check Details Here

Education Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 02:16 PM IST
A+
A-
CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15, Check Details Here
Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the class 10 and class 12 board exam 2020 by August 15, 2020. As per the latest update, the students can be expected the CBSE board exam result 2020 by the said date, and it shall soon be confirmed once the remaining examinations are held online. Once declared the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam result 2020 will be uploaded on the official website; cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Meanwhile, the board has decided to conduct the pending class 10 and class 12 exams from July 1 to July 15. Students are advised to keep a constant check on the official portal of CBSE to know the latest updates. BSEM 10th Result 2020 Declared: 65.34% Pass, Check HSLC Class 10 Manipur Board Exam Result Online. 

The speculation of CBSE result 2020 declaration came in after HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in a press meeting said that the results could be expected by August. “We hope that the results of both 10th and 12th class will be declared by August 15. These include the results of previous exams and the results of examinations in July,” the Minister was quoted saying in IANS report. Earlier, Pokhriyal said that both the class 10 and class 12 CBSE result 2020 would be declared at an interval of just a few days. JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared for Jammu Zone: Class 10 Board Exam Result Released Online at jkobse.ac.in, 70% Pass, Check Result Statistics Here. 

How to Check CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Result 2020?

  • Visit the official websites; cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

  • Once declared, the board will activate the link of CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2020.

  • Students will have to enter their roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID.

  • Your CBSE board exam result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

  • Check and download and keep a print out of the same for future reference.

CBSE board exam 2020 was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown that was put in place in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. All state and central board examinations were postponed, which further delayed the process of result declaration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
board exam result board exam result 2020 CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 Result CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020 CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020 Date CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020 Result CBSE board exam 2020 CBSE board exam 2020 dates CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Time
You might also like
JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared for Jammu Zone: Class 10 Board Exam Result Released Online at jkobse.ac.in, 70% Pass, Check Result Statistics Here
Education

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared for Jammu Zone: Class 10 Board Exam Result Released Online at jkobse.ac.in, 70% Pass, Check Result Statistics Here
BSEM 10th Result 2020 Declared: 65.34% Pass, Check HSLC Class 10 Manipur Board Exam Result Online at bsem.nic.in
Education

BSEM 10th Result 2020 Declared: 65.34% Pass, Check HSLC Class 10 Manipur Board Exam Result Online at bsem.nic.in
UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in
Education

UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in
AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in
Education

AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in
SEBA 10th Result 2020 Merit List: 65.49% Pass, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita Tops Assam Class 10 Board Exam, Check Toppers' List And HSLC Result Statistics Here
Education

SEBA 10th Result 2020 Merit List: 65.49% Pass, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita Tops Assam Class 10 Board Exam, Check Toppers' List And HSLC Result Statistics Here
SEBA HSLC Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: Check and Download Class 10 Result Online at results.sebaonline.org
Education

SEBA HSLC Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: Check and Download Class 10 Result Online at results.sebaonline.org
AHSEC 12th Board Exam Result 2020 Date and Time: Assam Class 12 Result Expected to Be Declared by June 25 Online at ahsec.nic.in
Education

AHSEC 12th Board Exam Result 2020 Date and Time: Assam Class 12 Result Expected to Be Declared by June 25 Online at ahsec.nic.in
SEBA 10th Board Exam Result 2020 Tomorrow: Assam Board to Declare Class 10 HSLC Result Online at results.sebaonline.org
Education

SEBA 10th Board Exam Result 2020 Tomorrow: Assam Board to Declare Class 10 HSLC Result Online at results.sebaonline.org
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement