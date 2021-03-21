New Delhi, March 21: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the results of CA Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and CA Foundation Examination on Sunday. The results are likely to be announced at the official website of ICAI. Candidates can visit icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in to check their result once the institute declares it. ICAI CA May Exam Schedule Released at Official Website - icaiexam.icai.org; Intermediate Exams To Begin From May 22, Final Exams From May 21.

The institute has made provision for the candidates who want the results to be delivered at their e-mail address and have asked the aspirants to register for the same on its website -icaiexam.icai.org from March 19, 2021. Students who have registered for it will get the result immediately on their e-mail ids once its is declared. CA Final Result 2020 Announced by ICAI; Candidates Can Check Results at Official Website - icai.org.

Here Is How You Can Check CA Final & CA Foundation Results:

Go to the official website of ICAI - icai.org

Click on 'Latest Notification' tab on the homepage

Click on 'CA Result 2021' link

A new page will be displayed

Enter your personal credentials - registration no., roll no. and PIN no.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result.

Students are advised to take a print out of the result for future references. In case of any discrepancies, candidates should contact the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India immediately. The results are likely to be declared on Sunday evening i.e. March 21.

