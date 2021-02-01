New Delhi, February 1: The CA final November exam results were announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) on Monday. Candidates check the results at the official website – icai.org by logging into the CA candidates portal. CA aspirants need their registration number or roll number and pin code to login into the candidates portal. ICAI CA November 2020 Exam: Legal Action to be Taken Against CA Candidates Sending Threat Mails to Exam Centres, Says ICAI.

Candidates can also check the merit list at - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The merit list has the names of all the candidates who have cleared the exam. The list will contain the candidate’s name, roll number, and CA rank. Meanwhile, All India merit list upto 50 ranks is also available on the official website. ICAI CA 2020 Exams Begin Today: All The Best GIFs and Good Luck Messages Trend Online For All Aspiring CA Students.

Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official websites at icai.org.

Click on "Examinations" tab

A new window will open.

Click on "Results".

After a new page appears on the display screen, aspirants should enter roll number, pin, and other login credentials.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the merit list and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates can also get results through SMS. They have to send an SMS on 57575. For old course, candidates should type CAFNOLD <Space> followed by six-digit roll number, and for the new course, they should type CAFNNEW <Space> followed by six-digit roll number. The exams commenced in November last year. These were conducted between November 21 and December 14, 2020, across over 1,000 centres following COVID-19 protocols.

