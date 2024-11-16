CBSE Date Sheet 2025 to Be Released Soon, Know When and How to Check Class 10,12 Timetable at cbse.nic.in

Delhi, November 16: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the much-awaited date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2025 soon. The exams are scheduled to commence in February, while the practical examinations and internal assessments will begin in January. Students can access the timetable on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, once released.

The CBSE date sheet will include exam timings, dates, subject names, and essential instructions. It aims to ensure sufficient gaps between papers and avoid clashes with competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET. Students must maintain a minimum of 75% attendance to be eligible for the board exams. CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Timetables To Be Released Soon on cbse.gov.in, Check Details Here.

How to Download the Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheets:

Visit cbse.gov.in Navigate to the main website Select the Class X or Class XII timetable as needed Download the PDF and review the board exam dates.

Students can download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2025 by visiting the official website, cbse.nic.in. Navigate to the ‘Latest @CBSE’ section, select the relevant date sheet link, and save or print it for reference. Alongside, CBSE will release detailed guidelines covering exam protocols, eligibility criteria, and key dates, enabling students to plan their studies effectively and stay informed about the examination process. 'Baseless': CBSE Denies Reports of 15 % Syllabus Cut for board examinations in 2025 for Classes 10 and 12.

CBSE recently clarified that the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 remains unchanged, dismissing reports of a 15% syllabus reduction and open book exams for select subjects.

This year, the CBSE board exams will be conducted for 44 lakh students across 8,000 schools in India and 26 countries worldwide. The board aims to maintain a streamlined schedule, ensuring fairness and minimal overlap with other academic commitments.

Students and parents are advised to regularly check the CBSE websites for updates and prepare accordingly, following the official guidelines and schedules to avoid any last-minute confusion.

