CBSE Board Exams 2020 Update: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Assigns District-Wise Teachers for Students’ Queries Who Missed 12th Examinations Due to Lockdown; Check List

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Indian government in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 has declared a nationwide lockdown. Due to this, a lot of students undertaking various examinations were updated with the postponement. Many state and central boards have postponed the board examinations 2020 for both class 10 and class 12, with new dates to be announced soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also cancelled its ongoing board exam 2020, and is yet to announce the revised dates. Amid the crisis, the Arunachal Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, released a list to help the state’s students. As a CBSE Board Exam 2020 latest update, the CM has assigned district-wise teachers for students’ queries who missed class 12 examinations due to lockdown. Board Exams 2020: Here Is the List of Board Examinations That Have Been Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

“Dear students all of you who were unable to appear for Class XII CBSE final exams for Hindi, Geography and Business Studies due to lockdown, please get in touch with the teachers assigned district wise to answer your queries on any academic doubts,” the CM of Arunachal Pradesh tweeted. The list includes teachers’ names, subject and contact numbers for the easy access of the students. Tentative Schedule and Websites of Central and State Boards to Check Your Scores and Download Marksheets Online.

Here's the Tweet:

1/ Dear students all of you who were unable to appear for Class XII CBSE final exams for Hindi, Geography and Business Studies due to lockdown, please get in touch with the teachers assigned district wise to answer your queries on any academic doubts. #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/tg2ELEEkWK — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 1, 2020

CBSE was one of the first education board to take the immediate call during national concern. In its earlier notice, the board noted that they would reassess the situation and communicate fresh exam dates soon. Meanwhile, the ongoing evaluation process was also suspended. This might delay the result announcement of the board examinations 2020.