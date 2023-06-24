Mumbai, June 24: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 26 examination today, June 24. Candidates who will be appearing for the CUET PG 2023 Examination on the above-mentioned date can visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in to check and download the admit card.

Candidates who will appear for CUET PG 2023 exam on June 26 are advised to download their Admit Card using their application number and Date of Birth. Candidates can also download the CUET PG 2023 June 26 examination admit card by following the below-given steps. Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2023 Timetable Out at bseh.org.in: Exam Dates for Class 10 and 12 Compartment Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

Steps To Download CUET PG 2023 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CUET PG 2023 admit card" link

Step 3: Enter using the login details

Step 4: Next, click on submit

Step 5: Your CUET PG 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download CUET PG 2023 admit card. This year, the CUET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the NTA. JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result Date and Time: IIT JEE Architecture Aptitude Test Exam Results Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana is expected to release TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 soon. Candidates who appeared for the TS Class 10 supplementary examination can visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in to check the results once declared.

