The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has released BITSAT 2022 admit card for the session two exam on July 31. Candidates can download the BITSAT 2022 Session 2 admit card at official website bitsadmission.com. candidates can download their BITSAT 2022 admit card through application number and password.

BITSAT 2022 session 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022 in an online mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9: 00 AM to 12:00 PM. The second shift will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. TS EAMCET 2022: Answer Key and Response Sheet for Engineering Stream Released on eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Download

BITSAT 2022 session 2 admit card: How to download

Go to official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Click Here to download BITSAT-2022 (Session-2) Hall ticket".

Key in your application number and password

your admit card will be on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

