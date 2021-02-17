New Delhi, February 17: The much awaited process of admission to the nursery classes in the national capital are set to begin tomorrow. The online registration for the entry level classes for the academic year 2021-22 will start from February 18, while the last date to submit the application for the same is March 4. Usually the admission process kicks in during November, however owning to COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown the process was postponed. Amid the pandemic, the Delhi government has decided to conduct the nursery admission process completely online. Delhi Schools Unlikely To Reopen Until Vaccine Against COVID-19 Available, Says Manish Sisodia.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) last week notified the admission schedule for nursery admission in the national capital. It also directed the schools to notify their number of seats and admission criteria by February 15. DoE also told the schools to assure that the seats are not less than the highest number of seats in the entry level during the preceding three years. Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22 Update: AAP Government Mulls Scrapping Admission as Schools Unlikely to Open Before July, Says Report.

Here is How to Apply for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021:

Visit the official website of the school that you want to apply for.

Click on Nursery Admissions 2021-22 tab on its Homepage

It will take you to a new login window

Register your child by filling in the required information

Upload the required documents and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Pay the registration fee

Check the Important Dates Here:

Commencement of online registration- February 18, 2021

Deadline to fill the application form: March 4, 2021

Notification of the first list of admission: March 20, 2021

Notification of the second list of admission: March 25, 2021

Commencement of academic session: April 1, 2021.

List of Documents Required for Delhi Nursery Admission 2021

Child's passport-size photograph.

Child's birth certificate.

Mother’s, Father’s, Guardian’s passport size photograph.

Proof of Residence.

Income Statement of Parents/Guardians.

Voter ID card of parents.

Aadhar Card

Caste Related Documents (Wherever Applicable )

Age Limit:

The lower limit is 3, the upper limit for kindergarten is 5 and the lower limit is 4, and the upper limit for Class 1 is 6 years and a lower limit 5 years as of March 31, 2021.

The parents can register for the admissions by paying a fee of Rs 25. The purchase of prospectus of the school remains optional. There is a reservation of 22 per cent in entry-level classes for EWS/DG category students, while 3 per cent for children with special needs (CWSN). The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will conduct the admission of these students through a centralised process. A separate schedule for this will be released later.

