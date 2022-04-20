Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released notification inviting applications for 145 vacancies of Manager and Senior Manager. The application process will begin from May 22 and the last date for the submission of application form is April 7. Candidates can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in.

The tentative date for the online examination is June 12.

PNB Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 145 vacancies, 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 vacancies are for the post of Manager(Credit) and, 5 vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager (Treasury). AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 9 Posts at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in; Check Details Here

PNB Recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates for the post of manager should be 25 years and the maximum age should be 35 years as on January 1, 2022. For the post of Senior Manager (Treasury) the candidates should not be less than 25 years and not more than 37 years.

PNB Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹50 for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates. For all other candidates the application fee is ₹850. IndBank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Over 73 Posts at indbankonline.com; Check Details Here

PNB Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidates must submit their applications online at www.pnbindia from April 22 to May 7.

