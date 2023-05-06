Delhi, May 06: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Goa Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam 2023. The Goa HSSC result link 2023 has been activated and can be accessed through the official website- results.gbshsegoa.net.

This year approximately 18,201 students appeared for the HSSC Result 2023 Goa Board. To check the Goa Board HSSC result 2023, students are required to enter the class 12 exam roll number in the result link. Candidates must also note that the results have been announced for the arts, science, and commerce stream exams. AP SSC Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results Declared at bse.ap.gov.in; Know Steps to Download Scorecard.

The HSSC result 2023 Goa board includes details such as the name of the student, seat number, father's name, subject-wise marks obtained, grades and qualifying status. The Goa board class 12 result is available on the official website - gbshse.in. The board has also provided an alternate link for candidates to check the Goa board 12th results. NEET UG 2023 To Be Postponed? Over 6,000 Candidates Sign Online Petition to Defer the Undergraduate Medical Entrance Exam, Here's Why.

GBSHSE HSSC Result 2023: How To Check Goa Board Class 12 Result?

Visit the official website - results.gbshsegoa.net. Click on the result link. Submit your seat number, school index and date of birth. Your result will appear on the screen, now check and download it

To pass the exam, students will have to secure 33 percent marks in all the subjects. Those who failed to score minimum marks will be given a chance to appear in the Goa board HSSC supplementary examination.

The HSSC examination was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023. Goa Board HSSC term 1 results were announced on February 1, 2023.

