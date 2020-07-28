Students in Goa are now busy checking their marks online as the SSC results are finally declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today, July 28. As the Goa SSC result 2020 is declared, students can now check their marks and download the same by visiting the official website online, gbshse.gov.in. Aside from the official website, the Goa SSC result 2020 can also be accessed through third-party sites such as examresults.net. This year, about 92.69% students passed the Goa SSC board exams. In this article, we bring you Goa SSC Result 2020 passing percentage and overall statistics of class 10 board exams.

Goa SSC Result 2020 Statistics:

Overall passing percentange - 92.69%

Number of girls appeared - 9620

Girls passing percentage - 93.26%

Number of boys appeared -9319

Boys passing percentage - 92.08%

Total number of students appeared - 18939

Total number of students passed - 17,554

How to Check GBSHSE SSC Result 2020?

Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in .

. On the main page, click on the link that says "Goa SSC Result 2020"

Enter your exam roll number and other details

Your result will appear on the screen

Take a printout for further reference

Students are advised to check to check their marks carefully. Goa SSC board exams were scheduled in April, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which again delayed the process of results announcement this year.

