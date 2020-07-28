The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the class 10 SSC board exam results 2020 today, July 28. Students who had appeared in this year’s board exams can check their marks online by visiting the official website; gbshse.gov.in. In addition to the official website, the Goa SSC result 2020 can also be accessed through third-party sites such as examresults.net. Usually, GBSHSE declares the board exam results by May end. But because of the pandemic, the entire examination process got delayed. As the scores are out, in this article, we bring you steps to check and download GBSHSE SSC result 2020.

This year, nearly 20,000 students have appeared in the Goa Board SSC exams held in May to June, 2020, after the examinations were postponed because of the pandemic and ensuing lockdown. Goa SSC board exams 2020 were initially scheduled to be held in April. Following stringent social distancing measures and other preventive guidelines, the board exams were held for students. To ensure easy availability of GBSHSE SSC result 2020 online, the board has given access to students to check their marks online.

How to Check GBSHSE SSC Result 2020?

Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in .

. On the main page, click on the link that says "Goa SSC Result 2020"

Enter your exam roll number and other details

Your result will appear on the screen

Take a printout for further reference

Now as the Goa Board result 2020 has been declared, students are advised to check their marks carefully. In case, they are unhappy with the marks scored, can approach GBSHSE to revaluate or recheck their answers.

