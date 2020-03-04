Haryana BSEH 10th Board Exam 2020 Begins, Follow These Instructions During Class 10 Examination

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Students at the state of Haryana are participating in their annual board examinations from today. The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has already started the class 12 board exams 2020 from March 3. And from today onwards (March 4, 2020), the BSEH 10th board exam has begun in the state. All the candidates who will appear in the Haryana BSEH 10th board exam 2020, should carry all the necessary things such as stationery kit and Admit Card to the venue. As the Haryana BSEH 10th board exam 2020 begins from today, below in this article, we have provided important instructions the candidates must follow during the examination. Haryana BSEH Class 12 Board Exams 2020 Begin Today, Guidelines to Follow During the Examination.

BSEH 10th Board Exam 2020: Important Instructions

1. The Haryana board exams 2020 will be held in a single session, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Hence, students are advised to reach the venue before time to avoid any last-minute hustle.

2. Candidates should carry their stationary kit including their cardboard to the exam centre.

3. The BSEH 10th Admit Card is an important document. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall with the Admit Card.

4. This year, the board has introduced QR code in the BSEH Hall Tickets. The flying squad will scan the code, check photograph and details of the candidates appearing in the board exam 2020.

5. Both student and supervisor will have to sign the Admit Card, on each exam day.

6. No textbook is allowed to carry in the exam hall.

The above are the common but most necessary things, board candidates must follow during the examination. About 3,61,329 students are expected to appear in class 10 board exam 2020.