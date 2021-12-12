Chandigarh, December 12: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Sunday declared results for the Haryana male police constable recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check the HSSC Constable Result 2021 on the official website of the commission - hssc.gov.in. The exam was conducted in an offline mode from October 30 to November 2.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the physical screening test. The exam was held for the post of male constable in ground duty. The result of the selected candidates was declared in a PDF format. The file contains the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the physical screening test. Mangalore University Result 2021 For Undergraduate 1st, 3rd And 5th Semesters At Official Website mangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the commission - hssc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link - “HSSC Male Constable Exam 2021 Result”.

A PDF file will open containing the names and roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Search your name and roll number using Ctrl+F.

Download the file.

Take a printout of the file.

Shortlisted candidates can download their admit cards for the next round from December 14, 2021, from the official website. They should verify details mentioned on the admit card to those entered while filling the application form. The hall ticket contains details, including reporting time and address of the examination centre.

