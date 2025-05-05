Dharamshala, May 5: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10th results online by May 2025, following the trend of previous years. Once declared, students can check their results on the official website at hpbose.org. Scroll down to check how to view and download the HPBOSE 10th result 2025.

According to the official schedule, the HPBOSE Class 10th examinations were held offline from March 4 to 24, 2025, across various centres in the state. Students who appeared for the exams are advised to check the website regularly for updates regarding the announcement of results. Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Maharashtra Board Class 12th Results Releasing Today; Know Time, List of Websites and How To Check Marks.

Know How to Download HPBOSE 10th Result 2025

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Then click on the HPBOSE Class 10th Result link

On the login page, enter the HP board roll number

Press on ‘Submit’

The HPBOSE Class 10 Result mark sheet will appear

Check the details and download the online mark sheet for further reference

Students must know that the online HPBOSE result is provisional and only for the reference of the students. Students will need to collect the original documents of their results from their school authorities later. The Himachal Pradesh Board will release the HPBOSE Results 2025 online tentatively in April-May 2025. MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Date Announced: Meghalaya To Announce Class 12 Board Exam Results on May 5 at mbose.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Candidates must know that the details in the HPBOSE Results 2025 online scorecard are correct, since these details will be published on the official Himachal Pradesh result mark sheet.

