Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Check Class 12 Board Exam Scores Online at hpbose.org

Education Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 11:43 AM IST
A+
A-
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Check Class 12 Board Exam Scores Online at hpbose.org
Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is has declared the result of class 12 board exam 2020. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni and secretary Akshay Sood have jointly announced the 12th results. Students can now check their result by visiting the official website of Himachal Pradesh board; hpbose.org. It can happen that due to heavy traffic, students may face trouble in browsing the website. In that case, the candidates can check their scores available on third-party sites such as examresuts.net.

While announcing the HPBOSE 2020 result date, the board on its official website stated, “The result of class 12 exam will be announced on June 18 at 11.30 am from the board office. The board will follow all the social distancing guidelines in announcing result taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2020 has been announced based on four exams conducted. The marks of the fifth elective subject will be on marked proportional to the highest marks scored in the four subjects for which the exams have been conducted.

How to Check HPBOSE 12th Result?

  • Visit the official website of HPBOSE; hpbose.org.

  • On the website, you will find the result option.

  • Now click on the link of class 12 result.

  • Log-in to your account using your roll number.

  • Your HPBOSE 12th result 2020 will appear on the computer screen.

  • Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

About 86,633 candidates reportedly appeared in class 12 board exam this year. The number of male students this year superseded that of female students. 43,410 male students appeared in the exam as compared to 42,898 female students. Meanwhile, the HPBOSE class 10 board exam result 2020 was already declared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
10th and 12th board exam result 2020 board exam result board exam result 2020 HPBOSE HPBOSE 12th Result HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 HPBOSE 12th Result Date HPBOSE 12th Result Declared HPBOSE Board Exam HPBOSE Board Exam Result HPBOSE class 12 board exam HPBOSE Merit List
You might also like
TS Inter Result 2020 Date: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Board Exam Result Will Not Be Declared Today at bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in
Education

TS Inter Result 2020 Date: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Board Exam Result Will Not Be Declared Today at bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in
CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15, Check Details Here
Education

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15, Check Details Here
JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared for Jammu Zone: Class 10 Board Exam Result Released Online at jkobse.ac.in, 70% Pass, Check Result Statistics Here
Education

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared for Jammu Zone: Class 10 Board Exam Result Released Online at jkobse.ac.in, 70% Pass, Check Result Statistics Here
BSEM 10th Result 2020 Declared: 65.34% Pass, Check HSLC Class 10 Manipur Board Exam Result Online at bsem.nic.in
Education

BSEM 10th Result 2020 Declared: 65.34% Pass, Check HSLC Class 10 Manipur Board Exam Result Online at bsem.nic.in
UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in
Education

UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in
AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in
Education

AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Toppers List: Girls Outshine Boys, Samruddhi Bags First Rank, Check Merit List
Education

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Toppers List: Girls Outshine Boys, Samruddhi Bags First Rank, Check Merit List
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board Declares Class 10 Results, Steps to Check Matric Exam Score
Education

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board Declares Class 10 Results, Steps to Check Matric Exam Score
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement