HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Check Class 12 Board Exam Scores Online at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is has declared the result of class 12 board exam 2020. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni and secretary Akshay Sood have jointly announced the 12th results. Students can now check their result by visiting the official website of Himachal Pradesh board; hpbose.org. It can happen that due to heavy traffic, students may face trouble in browsing the website. In that case, the candidates can check their scores available on third-party sites such as examresuts.net.

While announcing the HPBOSE 2020 result date, the board on its official website stated, “The result of class 12 exam will be announced on June 18 at 11.30 am from the board office. The board will follow all the social distancing guidelines in announcing result taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2020 has been announced based on four exams conducted. The marks of the fifth elective subject will be on marked proportional to the highest marks scored in the four subjects for which the exams have been conducted.

How to Check HPBOSE 12th Result?

Visit the official website of HPBOSE; hpbose.org .

. On the website, you will find the result option.

Now click on the link of class 12 result.

Log-in to your account using your roll number.

Your HPBOSE 12th result 2020 will appear on the computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

About 86,633 candidates reportedly appeared in class 12 board exam this year. The number of male students this year superseded that of female students. 43,410 male students appeared in the exam as compared to 42,898 female students. Meanwhile, the HPBOSE class 10 board exam result 2020 was already declared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).