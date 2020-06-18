HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: 76.07% Pass, Check Class 12 Merit List, Toppers’ Names and Result Statistics of Science, Arts and Commerce Here

After a long wait, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the class 12 results today, June 18, 2020. As the scores are now declared, students can check their HPBOSE 12th result 2020 by visiting the official website; hpbose.org. In addition, the scores are also available at third-party sites such as examresults.net. About 76.07% students passed the exam this year. Prakash Kumar of Science stream topped the 12th board exam 2020 scoring 99.4%, Meghna Gupta of Commerce stream scored 97.6 and Shruti Kashyap from Arts with a score 98.2%. In this article, we bring you the HPBOSE 12th result 2020 merit list, toppers names and overall statistics of Science, Arts and Commerce stream.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Merit List: Toppers Names

Prakash Kumar (Science) - 99.4%

Meghna Gupta (Commerce) - 97.6%

Shruti Kashyap (Arts) - 98.2%

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Statistics

Total number of students - 86,633

Passing percentage - 76.07%

Total number of male candidates - 43410

Male passing percentage - 72.4%

Total number of female candidates - 42898

Female passing percentage - 79.75%

Students absent - 325

Total number of candidates failed - 11017

How to Check HPBOSE 12th Result?

Visit the official website of HPBOSE; hpbose.org .

. On the website, you will find the result option.

Now click on the link of class 12 result.

Log-in to your account using your roll number.

Your HPBOSE 12th result 2020 will appear on the computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, the board had declared the 10th board exam 2020 results on June 9. According to the statistics, above 70,000 students passed the examination, with the pass percentage that stood at 68.11 percent. Tanu of Kangra district topped the 10th board exam.

