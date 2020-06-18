Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: 76.07% Pass, Check Class 12 Merit List, Toppers’ Names and Result Statistics of Science, Arts and Commerce Here

Education Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 12:36 PM IST
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: 76.07% Pass, Check Class 12 Merit List, Toppers’ Names and Result Statistics of Science, Arts and Commerce Here
Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

After a long wait, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the class 12 results today, June 18, 2020. As the scores are now declared, students can check their HPBOSE 12th result 2020 by visiting the official website; hpbose.org. In addition, the scores are also available at third-party sites such as examresults.net. About 76.07% students passed the exam this year. Prakash Kumar of Science stream topped the 12th board exam 2020 scoring 99.4%, Meghna Gupta of Commerce stream scored 97.6 and Shruti Kashyap from Arts with a score 98.2%. In this article, we bring you the HPBOSE 12th result 2020 merit list, toppers names and overall statistics of Science, Arts and Commerce stream.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Merit List: Toppers Names

  • Prakash Kumar (Science) - 99.4%

  • Meghna Gupta (Commerce) - 97.6%

  • Shruti Kashyap (Arts) - 98.2%

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Statistics

  • Total number of students - 86,633

  • Passing percentage - 76.07%

  • Total number of male candidates - 43410

  • Male passing percentage - 72.4%

  • Total number of female candidates - 42898

  • Female passing percentage - 79.75%

  • Students absent - 325

  • Total number of candidates failed - 11017

How to Check HPBOSE 12th Result?

  • Visit the official website of HPBOSE; hpbose.org.

  • On the website, you will find the result option.

  • Now click on the link of class 12 result.

  • Log-in to your account using your roll number.

  • Your HPBOSE 12th result 2020 will appear on the computer screen.

  • Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, the board had declared the 10th board exam 2020 results on June 9. According to the statistics, above 70,000 students passed the examination, with the pass percentage that stood at 68.11 percent. Tanu of Kangra district topped the 10th board exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

