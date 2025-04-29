New Delhi, April 29: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations at 11 am on Wednesday, CISCE chief executive Joseph Emmanuel said on Tuesday.

"Candidates and stakeholders can check the results using the CISCE website or the CAREERS portal of the board. The results can also be accessed through Digilocker," Emmanuel said. TBSE Result 2025 Tomorrow at tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in: Tripura To Announce Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results on April 30, Know Timing and Other Details.

The improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will be conducted in July.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)